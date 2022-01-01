Salmon in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve salmon
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Baby Spinach, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
More about Market Street Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|**SD SALMON**
|$6.25
|Salmon Benny
|$15.25
English muffin with smoked salmon, poached eggs and hollandaise
More about Timothy's West Chester
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Timothy's West Chester
929 S High St, West Chester
|Grilled Salmon and Asparagus Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, Cajun salmon, asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and mandarin oranges. Served with basil lime dressing.
More about Limoncello West Chester
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
|Organic Salmon Puttenesca
|$34.00
wester ross salmon, tomato, olive, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
|Insalata Di Salmon
|$22.00
grilled wester ross salmon, mixed greens, asparagus, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumbers, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
|Organic Salmon Puttanesca
|$90.00
wester ross salmon, tomato, olive, capers, garlic, fresh herbs
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Salmon Gruyere
|$19.00
More about Timothy's West Chester
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Salmon Asparagus Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens topped with cajun salmon, grilled asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin
oranges. House-made basil lime dressing on the side.
More about Bar Avalon
PASTA
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
|Asian Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Pan seared Scottish Salmon over an arugula salad with oranges, udon noodles chopped veggies and sesame vinaigrette
|Scottish Salmon
|$26.00
pan seared Scottish salmon, egg plant caponata, fingerling potatoes