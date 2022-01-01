Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Cobb Salad image

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cobb Salad$8.50
Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Baby Spinach, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
More about Dartcor
Market Street Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
**SD SALMON**$6.25
Salmon Benny$15.25
English muffin with smoked salmon, poached eggs and hollandaise
More about Market Street Grill
Timothy's West Chester image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Timothy's West Chester

929 S High St, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon and Asparagus Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, Cajun salmon, asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and mandarin oranges. Served with basil lime dressing.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Salmon Puttenesca$34.00
wester ross salmon, tomato, olive, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Insalata Di Salmon$22.00
grilled wester ross salmon, mixed greens, asparagus, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumbers, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Organic Salmon Puttanesca$90.00
wester ross salmon, tomato, olive, capers, garlic, fresh herbs
More about Limoncello West Chester
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$3.99
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$3.99
More about Cafe Services
Four Dogs Tavern image

 

Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Gruyere$19.00
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Wrap$15.75
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.75
More about Mae's WC
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Asparagus Salad$17.00
Mixed greens topped with cajun salmon, grilled asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin
oranges. House-made basil lime dressing on the side.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Item pic

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Salmon Salad$24.00
Pan seared Scottish Salmon over an arugula salad with oranges, udon noodles chopped veggies and sesame vinaigrette
Scottish Salmon$26.00
pan seared Scottish salmon, egg plant caponata, fingerling potatoes
More about Bar Avalon
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$16.99
More about Pizza Peddler
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON TOAST$11.00
More about Two Birds Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester

French Onion Soup

Prime Ribs

Ravioli

Muffins

Salmon Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston