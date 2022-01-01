Philly cheesesteaks in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Timothy's West Chester
929 S High St, West Chester
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Choice of chicken or beef. Topped with American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, on a toasted sesame long roll.
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
8 W Gay St, West Chester
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.95
LOcal braised short rib, caramelized onion, american/monterey/cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of kethup
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Philly Style Cheesesteak and Fries
|$8.99
Fried Onions, Fried Peppers, Steak Meat and Cheddar Cheese Sauce served with French Fries