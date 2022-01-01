Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Timothy's West Chester image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Timothy's West Chester

929 S High St, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Choice of chicken or beef. Topped with American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, on a toasted sesame long roll.
More about Timothy's West Chester
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester

8 W Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.95
LOcal braised short rib, caramelized onion, american/monterey/cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of kethup
More about JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Style Cheesesteak and Fries$8.99
Fried Onions, Fried Peppers, Steak Meat and Cheddar Cheese Sauce served with French Fries
More about Cafe Services
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Choice of beef or chicken, American cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions on a toasted sesame roll.
More about Timothy's West Chester

