Chicken pesto sandwiches in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Hugo's - West Hollywood

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Pesto Sandwich$18.75
Grilled chicken breast, grilled tofu, or turkey loaf with melted mozzarella, pesto, sliced tomato, grilled red onions, mixed greens and pepper mayo on bread of choice with a choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten free. Contains pine nuts.
Bites West Hollywood - 9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108

9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108, West Hollywood

Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette
