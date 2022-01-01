Nachos in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve nachos
Stache
8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood
|Nachos (v/gf)
|$14.00
fresh corn chips, black beans, jalapeños, pickled red cabbage, queso, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro avocado salsa
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Nachos
|$12.00
House-made tortilla chips smothered in mozzarella & cheddar cheese, organic black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, scallions, Ortega chilies, and a drizzle of honey chipotle. Choose natural chicken or grilled tofu filling. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.