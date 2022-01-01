Chicken sandwiches in West Hollywood
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Fried chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red zinio, pickles, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
GO by Citizens
643 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$17.50
Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella, pesto, sliced tomato, grilled red onions, mixed greens and pepper mayo on bread of choice with a choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten free. Contains pine nuts.