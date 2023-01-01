Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Zinc Cafe & Market - Melrose

8607 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Chilaquiles$13.00
poached egg, anaheim pepper, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
Hugo's - West Hollywood

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Chilaquiles$19.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, turkey sausage, slightly spicy roasted tomato chipotle sauce & onions. Served with side of sour cream and choice of side. Gluten free, can be vegan or vegetarian.
