West Palm Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cholo Soy Cocina
3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$5.50
BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS
|PORK BELLY
|$6.00
PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE
|POLLO
|$5.00
SOFRITO BRAISED CHICKEN, PICKLED RED ONIONS, SPICED CREMA, QUESO FRESCO CRUMBLES
La Fonda Sports Bar
2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish
|$10.99
Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
|Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties
|$4.99
Order of 5 fried beef empanadas
|Paisita
|$7.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.