West Palm Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in West Palm Beach

Cholo Soy Cocina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cholo Soy Cocina

3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.7 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN$5.50
BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS
PORK BELLY$6.00
PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE
POLLO$5.00
SOFRITO BRAISED CHICKEN, PICKLED RED ONIONS, SPICED CREMA, QUESO FRESCO CRUMBLES
More about Cholo Soy Cocina
La Fonda Sports Bar image

 

La Fonda Sports Bar

2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (2752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish$10.99
Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties$4.99
Order of 5 fried beef empanadas
Paisita$7.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.
More about La Fonda Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park

1447 10th street, Lake park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Cake Maracuya$6.00
Papa a la Huancaina$8.00
Ceviche de Pescado$16.00
More about Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston