Penne in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Penne Al Pollo
|$22.95
Chicken, mushrooms, asparagus, garlic alfredo sauce
|Penne Pollo Small Tray
|$69.95
|Gluten Free Penne E Escarole
|$20.95
Garlic & oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach
|Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce
|$5.50
|Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread
|$11.05
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Butter Penne Pasta
|$3.50