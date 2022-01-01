Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in West Palm Beach

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve penne

Penne Al Pollo image

PIZZA • PASTA

207 Clematis St

207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Al Pollo$22.95
Chicken, mushrooms, asparagus, garlic alfredo sauce
Penne Pollo Small Tray$69.95
Gluten Free Penne E Escarole$20.95
Garlic & oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans
More about 207 Clematis St
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce$5.50
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.05
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Butter Penne Pasta$3.50
More about C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Rigatoni

Muffins

Snapper

Egg Sandwiches

Crab Rolls

Cheese Fries

Turkey Clubs

Tacos

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston