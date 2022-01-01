Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in West Palm Beach

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

 

Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Salad$11.99
Organic mixed greens, quinoa, fresh goat cheese, homemade oats with dried apricots, honey, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with choice of creamy ranch or orange balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Large Quinoa Salad$33.00
Mixed greens, organic quinoa, fresh goat cheese, sundried tomato, homemade oats with dried apricot, honey, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomatoes and your choice of homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette or creamy ranch dressing, serves 6-8
More about Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Field of Greens- Clematis

412 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD$10.50
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing
ASIAN QUINOA SALAD$10.50
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
More about Field of Greens- Clematis

Browse other tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Crispy Chicken

Carrot Cake

Fried Rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Lamb Gyros

Turkey Wraps

Curry Chicken

Walnut Salad

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston