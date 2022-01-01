Quinoa salad in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Quinoa Salad
|$11.99
Organic mixed greens, quinoa, fresh goat cheese, homemade oats with dried apricots, honey, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with choice of creamy ranch or orange balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
|Large Quinoa Salad
|$33.00
Mixed greens, organic quinoa, fresh goat cheese, sundried tomato, homemade oats with dried apricot, honey, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomatoes and your choice of homemade orange balsamic vinaigrette or creamy ranch dressing, serves 6-8
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Field of Greens- Clematis
412 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD
|$10.50
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing
