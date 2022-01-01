Chicken salad in West Warwick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Warwick restaurants
West Warwick restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery

291 Providence st, West warwick

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce with grilled chicken, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce with crispy chicken, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
More about The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
Donahue's Pizza

1207 Main Street, West Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.50
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Croutons and Pizza Cheese with Buffalo Chicken
Large Crispy Chicken Salad$11.50
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Croutons and Pizza Cheese with Crispy Chicken
More about Donahue's Pizza

