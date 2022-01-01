Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Westborough

Go
Westborough restaurants
Toast

Westborough restaurants that serve fried rice

Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant image

 

Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant

290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180, Westborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veg fried Rice$13.99
White rice stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings
More about Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi

50 East Main St, Westborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.95
House-made kimchi (mild spicy) fried rice with choice of pork, beef, chicken, veggies, shrimp or tofu. Topped with fried egg, scallions and seaweed.
Fried Rice$10.95
Fried rice$11.95
Vegetarian, chicken, beef or pork
More about Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Westborough

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chef Salad

Chili

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Veggie Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Westborough to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston