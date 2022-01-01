Fried rice in Westborough
Westborough restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180, Westborough
|Veg fried Rice
|$13.99
White rice stir fried in wok with cabbage, peppers, carrots, and scallion with Indo Chinese seasonings
More about Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi
Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi
50 East Main St, Westborough
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$14.95
House-made kimchi (mild spicy) fried rice with choice of pork, beef, chicken, veggies, shrimp or tofu. Topped with fried egg, scallions and seaweed.
|Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Fried rice
|$11.95
Vegetarian, chicken, beef or pork