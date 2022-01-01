Whittier breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Whittier
More about California Grill
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Chef's Favorite
|$19.97
Blackened chicken breast, bowtie pasta, garlic, fresh basil and parmesan cheese in a light tomato cream sauce.
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.16
Our own hot-n-spicy chicken wings & drummettes served with celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.12
Bacon, hard boiled eggs, chopped tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese on mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Marie Callender's Whittier
FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Popular items
|Apple
|$15.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
|French Apple
|$15.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
|Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE
|$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Rocky Cola Cafe
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Rocky Cola Cafe
6757 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$12.99
2 Eggs - Any Style, Potatoes or Hash Browns, Country Gravy, Choice of Toast