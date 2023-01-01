Cheese fries in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's
12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER
|1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Special, Fries & Cup of Soup
|$11.99
Melted cheddar cheese inside two pieces of grilled parmesan sourdough. Served with fries and a cup of soup.
More about Alondra Hot Wings - Whittier
Alondra Hot Wings - Whittier
13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Signature fries topped with our house chili and cheddar cheese.
|Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries
|$13.00
Signature fries topped with pastrami, our house chili and shredded cheddar cheese.