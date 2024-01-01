Grilled chicken salad in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about The Bee Hive - Cafe, Organic Juice, Vitamins
The Bee Hive - Cafe, Organic Juice, Vitamins
13308 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier
|CHINESE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD (8 OZ HALAL CHICKEN BREAST)
|$19.95
Grilled 8 Oz Halal Chicken Breast sliced on our lettuc blend of Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix. Then topped with Grilled Pineapple Chunks, Green Onions, Sliced Almonds, and Crunchy Chinese Noodles. Served with Chinese Dressing unless you pick a different dressing.
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
|MI GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Guacamole & Tortilla Strips.
|AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Roasted Corn, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado Slices & Tortilla Strips.