Grilled chicken salad in Whittier

Whittier restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

The Bee Hive - Cafe, Organic Juice, Vitamins

13308 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier

CHINESE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD (8 OZ HALAL CHICKEN BREAST)$19.95
Grilled 8 Oz Halal Chicken Breast sliced on our lettuc blend of Romaine & Artisian Spring Mix. Then topped with Grilled Pineapple Chunks, Green Onions, Sliced Almonds, and Crunchy Chinese Noodles. Served with Chinese Dressing unless you pick a different dressing.
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

MI GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Guacamole & Tortilla Strips.
AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Roasted Corn, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado Slices & Tortilla Strips.
