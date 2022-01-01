Paninis in Wilkes Barre
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve paninis
eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre
|ABC Panini
|$9.75
Grilled and Shredded Vegan Chicken, tossed in our House Made Ranch Dressing, with Mashed Avocado and Lime Juice, Soy Bacon, American Cheese, on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Philly's Phinest
610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre
|Cordon Blue Panini
|$10.25
Chicken fingers, baked ham, Swiss Cheese, and honey mustard
|Tangy Roast Beef Panini
|$10.25
Roast beef, Swiss Cheese and a creamy horseradish dressing
|Italian Panini
|$10.25
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, tomatoes and sweet peppers