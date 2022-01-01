Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre restaurants
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve paninis

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image

 

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre

136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
Takeout
ABC Panini$9.75
Grilled and Shredded Vegan Chicken, tossed in our House Made Ranch Dressing, with Mashed Avocado and Lime Juice, Soy Bacon, American Cheese, on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
Philly's Phinest image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Cordon Blue Panini$10.25
Chicken fingers, baked ham, Swiss Cheese, and honey mustard
Tangy Roast Beef Panini$10.25
Roast beef, Swiss Cheese and a creamy horseradish dressing
Italian Panini$10.25
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, tomatoes and sweet peppers
