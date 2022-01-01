Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wilkes Barre

Go
Wilkes Barre restaurants
Toast

Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve pies

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image

 

eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre

136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Mousse Whoopie Pies (Vegan Treats)$4.75
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
Philly's Phinest image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cream Pie$5.25
Sm. Philly House Pie$13.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon green pepper, onions and mushrooms
Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie$19.25
Chicken Steak, ranch, bacon, American and Mozzerella cheese
More about Philly's Phinest

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilkes Barre

Crab Cakes

Cheesecake

Paninis

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Basket

Cookies

Tacos

Map

More near Wilkes Barre to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston