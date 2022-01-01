Cookies in Wilmette
Wilmette restaurants that serve cookies
Torino
1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Koala no march( koala shaped chocolate cookies)
|$2.00
Koala no march(Koala's march) features adorable koala on each cookie wearing different outfits and doing different poses! These biscuits are filled with chocolate cream.
Buck Russell's
1137 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette
|M&M Cookie
|$3.50
Crispy on the edge, chewy in the center, and loaded with Mini M&M's.
|Buck's Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
America's favorite cookie...with milk chocolate chips folded into the batter and topped with semisweet chocolate chunks. Yum.
|Sprinkle Spritz Cookie
|$3.50
Buttery, chewy, delicious and fun! A classic sugar cookie loaded with rainbow sprinkles.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Cafe & Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
|Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic
|$13.00
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
|Cookies - (1/2 #) Assorted Convito Classic
|$7.00
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
|*Cookie Plate.
|$7.00
A selection of Convito market signature cookies