Cookies in Wilmette

Wilmette restaurants
Wilmette restaurants that serve cookies

Koya in Wilmette

1116 Central Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$0.50
More about Koya in Wilmette
Torino

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Koala no march( koala shaped chocolate cookies)$2.00
Koala no march(Koala's march) features adorable koala on each cookie wearing different outfits and doing different poses! These biscuits are filled with chocolate cream.
More about Torino
Buck Russell's

1137 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
M&M Cookie$3.50
Crispy on the edge, chewy in the center, and loaded with Mini M&M's.
Buck's Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
America's favorite cookie...with milk chocolate chips folded into the batter and topped with semisweet chocolate chunks. Yum.
Sprinkle Spritz Cookie$3.50
Buttery, chewy, delicious and fun! A classic sugar cookie loaded with rainbow sprinkles.
More about Buck Russell's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies - (1#) Assorted Convito Classic$13.00
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
Cookies - (1/2 #) Assorted Convito Classic$7.00
a selection from Convito's famous cookies (tri-color neopolitain, chocolate drops, almond louisas, pecan fingers, butter fingers, honey walnut coins, raspberry thumpbrints, jam buttons (all subject to availability)
*Cookie Plate.$7.00
A selection of Convito market signature cookies
More about Convito Cafe & Market

