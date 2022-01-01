Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Bread Pudding
Wilmington restaurants that serve bread pudding
Wilma's
902 North Market St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
New Orleans Style Bread Pudding
$8.00
Cognac caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Wilma's
Catherine Rooney's
1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
Avg 3
(68 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$7.00
Our house specialty with rum caramel & vanilla bean ice cream
More about Catherine Rooney's
