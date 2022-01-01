Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Wilma's

902 North Market St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New Orleans Style Bread Pudding$8.00
Cognac caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Wilma's
Catherine Rooney's image

 

Catherine Rooney's

1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 3 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$7.00
Our house specialty with rum caramel & vanilla bean ice cream
More about Catherine Rooney's

