Street tacos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve street tacos

Santa Fe Mexican Grill Wilmington - Santa Fe Wilmington

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Street Tacos$13.00
three tacos; your choice of protein; corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, radish, lime, salsa roja and salsa verde
More about Santa Fe Mexican Grill Wilmington - Santa Fe Wilmington
Catherine Rooney's image

 

Catherine Rooney's

1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 3 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos$12.00
Choice of three slow cooked pork or blackened cod tacos with pineapple salsa, cotija cheese & cilantro on four or corn tortillas
More about Catherine Rooney's
Banner pic

 

Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

400 Justison St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Street Tacos$13.00
3 tacos with marinated grilled steak, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa roja
Carnitas Street Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with shredded pork, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde crudo
Grilled Chicken Street Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with marinated chicken breast, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde taqueria
More about Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

