Street tacos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Santa Fe Mexican Grill Wilmington - Santa Fe Wilmington
Santa Fe Mexican Grill Wilmington - Santa Fe Wilmington
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$13.00
three tacos; your choice of protein; corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, radish, lime, salsa roja and salsa verde
More about Catherine Rooney's
Catherine Rooney's
1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Street Tacos
|$12.00
Choice of three slow cooked pork or blackened cod tacos with pineapple salsa, cotija cheese & cilantro on four or corn tortillas
More about Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
400 Justison St, Wilmington
|Grilled Steak Street Tacos
|$13.00
3 tacos with marinated grilled steak, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa roja
|Carnitas Street Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with shredded pork, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde crudo
|Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with marinated chicken breast, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde taqueria