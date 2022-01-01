Cookies in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Cookies
Wilmington restaurants that serve cookies
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Cookie
$1.25
Homemade chocolate chip cookie.
More about GoodEase
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON
No reviews yet
Personalized Gingerbread Cookie
$6.00
Please provide name
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Muffins
California Rolls
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Meatloaf
Pancakes
Avocado Toast
More near Wilmington to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston