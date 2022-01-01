Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable tempura in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Vegetable Tempura
Wilmington restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.6
(2100 reviews)
Vegetable Tempura App
$8.00
More about Rice Restaurant
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
Avg 4.8
(61 reviews)
Vegetable Tempura - Sweet Potato & Asparagus
$11.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi
