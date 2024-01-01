Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burritos in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Veggie Burritos
Wilmington restaurants that serve veggie burritos
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(898 reviews)
Veggie Burrito
$14.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo
111 W 10th St, stall 3, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Veggie Burrito
$13.00
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, corn salsa, green goddess dressing.
More about Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo
