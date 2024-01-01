Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$14.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito
BG pic

 

Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo

111 W 10th St, stall 3, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$13.00
shredded cheese, avocado, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, corn salsa, green goddess dressing.
More about Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo

