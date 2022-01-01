Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilsonville restaurants you'll love

Wilsonville restaurants
  • Wilsonville

Wilsonville's top cuisines

Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Wilsonville restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Abella Italian Kitchen

8309 Southwest Main Street, Wilsonville

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small House Salad$9.00
Spring mix, pistachios, gorgonzola cheese and tomatoes with choice of dressing. (GF)
Chicken Picatta$23.00
Natural boneless chicken breast pan seared with capers, parsley and chopped garlic in a delicious white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta & grilled seasonal vegetable. (GF)
To-Go Bread
Our signature house bread to-go!
More about Abella Italian Kitchen
MR. GYROS image

 

MR. GYROS

30200 SW BOONES FERRY RD #68, Wilsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dolmah Plate 🍇$6.00
Hand wrapped grape leaves stuffed with rice and vegetables cooked to delicate perfection, served with tzatziki sauce.
Fries 🍟$3.00
Round cut fries. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
Hummus Plate$7.00
A smooth mix of mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.
More about MR. GYROS
Jamba image

 

Jamba

8263 SW Wilsonville Road, wilsonville

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Consumer pic

 

Killer Burger

30200 SW Boones Ferry Road, Wilsonville

No reviews yet
More about Killer Burger
THB image

 

THB

25250 SW 95th Avenue, Wilsonville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about THB
