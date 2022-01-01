Wilsonville restaurants you'll love
More about Abella Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Abella Italian Kitchen
8309 Southwest Main Street, Wilsonville
|Popular items
|Small House Salad
|$9.00
Spring mix, pistachios, gorgonzola cheese and tomatoes with choice of dressing. (GF)
|Chicken Picatta
|$23.00
Natural boneless chicken breast pan seared with capers, parsley and chopped garlic in a delicious white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta & grilled seasonal vegetable. (GF)
|To-Go Bread
Our signature house bread to-go!
More about MR. GYROS
MR. GYROS
30200 SW BOONES FERRY RD #68, Wilsonville
|Popular items
|Dolmah Plate 🍇
|$6.00
Hand wrapped grape leaves stuffed with rice and vegetables cooked to delicate perfection, served with tzatziki sauce.
|Fries 🍟
|$3.00
Round cut fries. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
|Hummus Plate
|$7.00
A smooth mix of mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.
More about THB
THB
25250 SW 95th Avenue, Wilsonville