Enchiladas in Windermere

Windermere restaurants
Windermere restaurants that serve enchiladas

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere

11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere

L Enchiladas Lunch Supreme$12.00
Our hand-rolled corn enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce and sprinkled with SJ’s cheese. Three enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, and one cheese and onions, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and pico. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas Dinner Platter$17.90
Three enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce filled with your choice from below.
Enchiladas San Diego$16.90
SJ’s cheese enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce topped with diced grilled carne asada or chicken and pico.
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100

5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere

Enchiladas Caseras$0.00
2 Corn Tortillas, Queso Chihuahua, Salsa, Crema, Onion, Cilantro, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
