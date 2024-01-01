Enchiladas in Windermere
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere
|L Enchiladas Lunch Supreme
|$12.00
Our hand-rolled corn enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce and sprinkled with SJ’s cheese. Three enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, and one cheese and onions, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and pico. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Dinner Platter
|$17.90
Three enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce filled with your choice from below.
|Enchiladas San Diego
|$16.90
SJ’s cheese enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce topped with diced grilled carne asada or chicken and pico.
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
|Enchiladas Caseras
|$0.00
2 Corn Tortillas, Queso Chihuahua, Salsa, Crema, Onion, Cilantro, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.