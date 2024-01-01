Burritos in Windermere

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Windermere restaurants that serve burritos

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere

11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere

Burritos Supreme$14.90
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
JR. California Burrito$15.90
Everything the California Burrito has to offer in a 10 inch tortilla!
Burritos Texanos$15.90
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100

5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere

Agave Burrito$0.00
Mexican rice, black beans, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese, lettuce, queso, salsa roja.
