Carne asada in Windermere
Windermere restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$18.00
3 Corn Tortillas • Char Grilled Steak • Onions • Cilantro •
Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Avocado Salsa.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere
|Carne Asada
|$16.99
Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.