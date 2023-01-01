Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Windermere

Go
Windermere restaurants
Toast

Windermere restaurants that serve carne asada

Main pic

 

Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100

5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos Carne Asada$18.00
3 Corn Tortillas • Char Grilled Steak • Onions • Cilantro •
Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Avocado Salsa.
More about Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
Restaurant banner

 

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere

11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$16.99
Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere

