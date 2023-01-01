Chimichangas in Windermere
Windermere restaurants that serve chimichangas
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere
|Chimichanga
|$16.90
A large flaky flour tortilla, wrapped and deep-fried, stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga. Filled with SJ’s cheese, a spread of beans, and smothered in SJ's Cheese Dip. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
|L Chimichanga
|$10.90
A large flaky flour tortilla stuffed with our ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Filled with SJ’s shredded cheese, a spread of beans, and smothered in our SJ's Cheese Dip. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
|Chimichanga
|$0.00
Flour Tortilla • Flash Fried • Queso • Mexican Rice • Lettuce • Sour Cream •
Guacamole • Pico de Gallo