Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Winnetka
/
Winnetka
/
Hot Chocolate
Winnetka restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Towne & Oak
921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
topped with whipped cream
More about Towne & Oak
Momsy's Cafe - 950 Green Bay Rd.
950 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate MD
$3.25
Medium- 16 oz. ghirardelli cocoa topped with whip cream (optional).
More about Momsy's Cafe - 950 Green Bay Rd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka
Sweet Potato Fries
Cookies
Chicken Rolls
Tortellini
Potstickers
Steak Frites
Chicken Caesar Salad
Teriyaki Chicken
More near Winnetka to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1523 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston