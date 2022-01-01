Hot chocolate in Winnetka

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Towne & Oak image

 

Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
topped with whipped cream
More about Towne & Oak
Momsy's Cafe image

 

Momsy's Cafe - 950 Green Bay Rd.

950 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate MD$3.25
Medium- 16 oz. ghirardelli cocoa topped with whip cream (optional).
More about Momsy's Cafe - 950 Green Bay Rd.

