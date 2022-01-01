Potstickers in Winnetka

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

501 Local

501 Chestnut st, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potstickers$14.00
chicken + spicy thai chili sauce
More about 501 Local
Little Lan’s image

 

Little Lan’s

544 Chestnut St, Winnetka

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Stickers (6pc)$8.95
Handmade pork dumplings pan fried to perfection
Mongolian Beef$17.50
Beef stir-fried with scallions on top of crispy rice noodle served with rice on the side
Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.95
Deep fried battered chicken smother in our sweet & sour sauce pineapple, carrots, green and red peppers
More about Little Lan’s

