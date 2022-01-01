Winston Salem breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Winston Salem
More about River Birch Lodge
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
|Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
|Salmon Entree
|$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
More about 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
209 W 6th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.00
|Smoked Turkey
|$12.00
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$11.00
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$5.95
Dusted w/ powder sugar
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.95
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
|Real Oven Roasted Turkey
|$11.95
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
More about Young Cardinal Cafe
Young Cardinal Cafe
424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$1.50
|1 Pancake
|$4.00
|BLT
|$8.00
More about Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
151 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Veggie Wrap
|$9.90
Baby Spinach, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Crispy Wontons, and Chili Garlic Mayo
|Cheesy Quesadilla
|$6.95
Quesadilla filled with cheddar cheese and salsa on the side. Choice of one side
|Western Omelette
|$13.91
Two Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Pimentos, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz
|$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
|Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
|Half Dozen
|$7.00
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
More about Krankies
Krankies
211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
|Krankies Classic
|$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
|Breakfast Plate
|$10.00
2 Eggs your way, served with your choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage as well as biscuit or toast