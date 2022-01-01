Winston Salem breakfast spots you'll love

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
Salmon Entree$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
More about River Birch Lodge
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant image

 

6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant

209 W 6th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.00
Smoked Turkey$12.00
Baked Goat Cheese$11.00
More about 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$5.95
Dusted w/ powder sugar
Country Fried Steak$10.95
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
Real Oven Roasted Turkey$11.95
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Young Cardinal Cafe image

 

Young Cardinal Cafe

424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem

Avg 5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit$1.50
1 Pancake$4.00
BLT$8.00
More about Young Cardinal Cafe
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery image

FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery

151 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$9.90
Baby Spinach, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Crispy Wontons, and Chili Garlic Mayo
Cheesy Quesadilla$6.95
Quesadilla filled with cheddar cheese and salsa on the side. Choice of one side
Western Omelette$13.91
Two Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Pimentos, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Half Dozen$7.00
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Krankies image

 

Krankies

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
Krankies Classic$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Plate$10.00
2 Eggs your way, served with your choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage as well as biscuit or toast
More about Krankies

