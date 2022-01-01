Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

New York Beer Project - Orlando

9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden

Boom Boom Shrimp Taco$16.00
Boom Boom Shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA cream, and cilantro.
More about New York Beer Project - Orlando
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

