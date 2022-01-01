Woodbridge breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Woodbridge restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Woodbridge

Hot Chikn Kitchn image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Hot Chikn Kitchn

14313 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Chikn Salad$9.49
Fresh Arcadian harvest lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chicken. Your choice of sauce and dressing
Side Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries$3.49
House seasoned fries
Combo 1$12.99
Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink
More about Hot Chikn Kitchn
Kiki's image

 

Kiki's

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kikiyaki Triple$10.99
Our signature waffle made with your filling choice
Kikiyaki & Cup$7.49
A 9 oz cup our your choice of ice cream with 2 toppings and a kikiyaki waffle with your choice of filling
Ice Cream Float$4.50
Your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of soda.
More about Kiki's
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mr. Big's Seafood

14067 NOBLEWOOD PLZ, Woodbridge

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp headless$16.04
Serve with cajun sauce/corn/red potato
Crab Cake Burger$18.00
4oz Crab Cake
New Zealad Mussels$12.59
Serve with cajun sauce/corn/red potato
More about Mr. Big's Seafood

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodbridge

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Milkshakes

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Woodbridge to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston