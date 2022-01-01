Woodbridge breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Woodbridge
More about Hot Chikn Kitchn
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Hot Chikn Kitchn
14313 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Country Chikn Salad
|$9.49
Fresh Arcadian harvest lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chicken. Your choice of sauce and dressing
|Side Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries
|$3.49
House seasoned fries
|Combo 1
|$12.99
Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink
More about Kiki's
Kiki's
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Kikiyaki Triple
|$10.99
Our signature waffle made with your filling choice
|Kikiyaki & Cup
|$7.49
A 9 oz cup our your choice of ice cream with 2 toppings and a kikiyaki waffle with your choice of filling
|Ice Cream Float
|$4.50
Your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of soda.