Greek salad in Woodbury

Woodbury restaurants
Woodbury restaurants that serve greek salad

Pizzabar 141 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzabar 141

141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Greek Salad$11.95
A mix of Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Greek Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese
with Italian Dressing
Small Greek Salad$8.95
A mix of Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Greel Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese
with Italian Dressing
More about Pizzabar 141
#3 Greek Salad image

 

On Parade Diner

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Greek salad wrap$18.10
#3 Greek Salad$18.15
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoe, onions, olives & feta cheese with vinaigrette dressing
#3 Greek Salad$21.02
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoe, onions, olives & feta cheese with vinaigrette dressing
More about On Parade Diner

