Croissants in Woods Hole

Woods Hole restaurants
Woods Hole restaurants that serve croissants

Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole

38 Water Street, Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.75
Almond Croissant$3.45
More about Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole
Jimmy's Classic Eats - Woods Hole, MA

22 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$6.00
More about Jimmy's Classic Eats - Woods Hole, MA

