Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Woods Hole
/
Woods Hole
/
Croissants
Woods Hole restaurants that serve croissants
HAMBURGERS
Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole
38 Water Street, Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(397 reviews)
Croissant
$2.75
Almond Croissant
$3.45
More about Coffee Obsession - Woods Hole
Jimmy's Classic Eats - Woods Hole, MA
22 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$6.00
More about Jimmy's Classic Eats - Woods Hole, MA
Browse other tasty dishes in Woods Hole
Caesar Salad
Lobsters
Crab Cakes
Chicken Salad
Clams
Clam Chowder
Pies
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Woods Hole to explore
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(25 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(16 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(558 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston