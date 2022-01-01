Woodstock bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Woodstock

Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
25 Wings$26.00
Perfect sized, not skimpy.
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
House Side Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheddar-jack Cheese & Croutons. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Spicy Queso Dip$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Buffalo Wings (25)$32.00
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Sidelines Burger$12.00
Lean ground chuck, prepared in house daily, chargrilled over an open flame. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.
Prime Rib Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
New and improved! Served with DOUBLE MEAT. Choice angus shaved prime rib topped with melted white American cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served on a freshly grilled hoagie.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodstock

Prime Ribs

Chicken Wraps

Map

