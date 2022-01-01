Curry in Woodstock
Saigon Cafe
12195 highway 92 STE 132, woodstock
|AD15 - Green Curry Dinner
|$13.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.
|AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner
|$13.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
|AD13 - Panang Curry Dinner
|$13.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a mild coconut milk curry with bell peppers and fragranced by fresh basil and kaffir lime leaves.