Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried ice cream in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Fried Ice Cream
Woodstock restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Izumi Woodstock
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Fried Raspberry Cheesecake (No Ice Cream)
$7.95
More about Izumi Woodstock
7 tequilas holly springs - 5947 Holly Springs Pkwy
5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$3.50
More about 7 tequilas holly springs - 5947 Holly Springs Pkwy
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
Steamed Rice
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadillas
Chopped Steaks
Lobsters
Pad Thai
Nachos
Chicken Nuggets
More near Woodstock to explore
Alpharetta
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1527 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston