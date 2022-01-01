Chopped steaks in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve chopped steaks
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Smothered Chopped Steak'
|$16.00
Angus Ground Beef Chargrilled & smothered with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Brown Gravy. Choice of 2 Side Items.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Smothered Chopped Steak
|$16.00
10oz angus ground beef, chargrilled with rock salt and cracked pepper. Smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy.