Fajitas in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve fajitas
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Sizzlin' Fajitas'
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Combination of any 2. Served over a bed of Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-jack, Jasmine Rice & Flour Tortillas.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Fajita style chicken quesadilla. Stuffed with all the good fixins. Toppings on side by request.
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Choose from chicken, steak, or shrimp, or combination of ay two. Served with grilled onions and peppers, and warm tortillas. Fajita salad served on the side with Spanish rice, salsa and sour cream.