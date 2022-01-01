Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Woodstock restaurants that serve fajitas

Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Sizzlin' Fajitas'$15.00
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Combination of any 2. Served over a bed of Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-jack, Jasmine Rice & Flour Tortillas.
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

 

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Fajita style chicken quesadilla. Stuffed with all the good fixins. Toppings on side by request.
Fajitas$16.00
Choose from chicken, steak, or shrimp, or combination of ay two. Served with grilled onions and peppers, and warm tortillas. Fajita salad served on the side with Spanish rice, salsa and sour cream.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
Item pic

 

7 tequilas holly springs

5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$15.99
Ckn Fajita Nachos$12.99
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
More about 7 tequilas holly springs

