Tacos in Wylie

Wylie restaurants
Wylie restaurants that serve tacos

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

330 State HWY 78, Wylie

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Three shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with coleslaw mix and avocado. Served with rice & veggies.
Fish Tacos$10.95
3 Tilapia Tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Friday Tacos, Rice & Veggies
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Bold BBQ Pit image

WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bold BBQ Pit

114 North Ballard Avenue, Wylie

Avg 4.3 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Meat Tacos$3.00
Taco made with a cheese blend and your choice of meat. Toppings (on the side) include: pico, sour cream, and salsa.
More about Bold BBQ Pit

