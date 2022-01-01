Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baked ziti in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Baked Ziti
Yonkers restaurants that serve baked ziti
Fortina Yonkers
1086 North Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Wood Fired Baked Ziti
$18.00
fresh ricotta, mozz, tomato sauce
Wood Fired Baked Ziti (full tray)
$150.00
More about Fortina Yonkers
Carlo's Pizzeria
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
No reviews yet
Kids Baked Ziti
$9.50
Baked Ziti
$15.00
With Ricotta
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
