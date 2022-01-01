Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Chicken Noodles
Yonkers restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Odyssey Cafe
967 North Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.95
More about Odyssey Cafe
Carlo's Pizzeria
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$6.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
