Walnut salad in Yorkville

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lakeview Grille
604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
|Jen's Walnut Salad
|$11.99
Baby Spinach, Topped with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Traverse City Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts & Cucumbers with Raspberry Vinaigrette on Side
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville
|Cherry Chicken Walnut Salad
|$12.00
Baby Spinach with Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Traverse City Dried Cherries with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing on the Side