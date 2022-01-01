Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Yorkville

Yorkville restaurants
Yorkville restaurants that serve walnut salad

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lakeview Grille

604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.4 (1044 reviews)
Takeout
Jen's Walnut Salad$11.99
Baby Spinach, Topped with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Traverse City Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts & Cucumbers with Raspberry Vinaigrette on Side
More about Lakeview Grille
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine image

 

Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville

42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.8 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Chicken Walnut Salad$12.00
Baby Spinach with Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Traverse City Dried Cherries with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing on the Side
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville

