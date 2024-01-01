Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Yuma

Go
Yuma restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yuma
  • /
  • Philly Cheesesteaks

Yuma restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Consumer pic

 

Rick's Kitchen

12471 South Frontage Road, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$15.85
Philly Steak, Grilled Bell peppers & Onions, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese on Hoagie Roll
More about Rick's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

The Crossing Grill & Bar

2690 S 4TH AVE, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.99
More about The Crossing Grill & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Yuma

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Edamame

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Tortas

Map

More near Yuma to explore

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (34 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Buckeye

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Julian

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1019 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (91 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1247 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (405 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston