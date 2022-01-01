Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Yuma
/
Yuma
/
Burritos
Yuma restaurants that serve burritos
Birreria El Gordo
362 W 32nd St, Yuma
No reviews yet
Burrito
$8.99
Your choice of meat with rice beans and cheese wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla
More about Birreria El Gordo
El Charro Café - 601 W 8th St
601 W 8th St, Yuma
No reviews yet
Bean & Rice Burrito
$6.99
More about El Charro Café - 601 W 8th St
Browse other tasty dishes in Yuma
Beef Teriyaki
Shrimp Rolls
Salmon
Chicken Salad
California Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
Salmon Rolls
Teriyaki Bowls
More near Yuma to explore
Lake Havasu City
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Palm Desert
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
La Quinta
No reviews yet
Rancho Mirage
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Buckeye
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Julian
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Indio
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(717 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(66 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(289 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(427 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston