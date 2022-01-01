Burritos in Yuma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yuma restaurants that serve burritos

Birrieria El Gordo image

 

Birreria El Gordo

362 W 32nd St, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$8.99
Your choice of meat with rice beans and cheese wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla
More about Birreria El Gordo
Consumer pic

 

El Charro Café - 601 W 8th St

601 W 8th St, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Rice Burrito$6.99
More about El Charro Café - 601 W 8th St

