Larb salad in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Larb Salad
Addison restaurants that serve larb salad
SALADS
Best Thai Signature - Addison
4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison
Avg 4.5
(3702 reviews)
Larb Salad
$9.99
Ground chicken or Tofu, chopped onion, red
onion with homemade Thai herb dressing
More about Best Thai Signature - Addison
Thai Star
14833 midway rd# 100, Addison
No reviews yet
LARB GAI SALAD 11.95
$11.95
More about Thai Star
