Gyro salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve gyro salad

Gyro Grecian Salad Large image

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Grecian Salad Large$10.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Grecian Salad Small$8.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Caesar Salad Small$8.89
Our hand carved flamed broiled gyro meat on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Papa Gyros
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Sm. Gyro Salad$6.99
Lg. Gyro Salad$9.99
More about EuroGyro

