Pork chops in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve pork chops
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|$20.99
Two 8 oz. center cut boneless chops, broiled to perfection with choice of two sides. Natural - Cajun - Montreal - BBQ - Deep Fried.
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Greek Style Pork Chops (Two)
|$18.89
Two Half-pound center cut pork chops marinated in EVOO and Greek spices. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.
|Greek Style Pork Chops (One)
|$16.89
Half-pound center cut pork chops marinated in EVOO and Greek spices. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.