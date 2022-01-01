Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve pork chops

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chops-OL$20.99
Two 8 oz. center cut boneless chops, broiled to perfection with choice of two sides. Natural - Cajun - Montreal - BBQ - Deep Fried.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Style Pork Chops (Two)$18.89
Two Half-pound center cut pork chops marinated in EVOO and Greek spices. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.
Greek Style Pork Chops (One)$16.89
Half-pound center cut pork chops marinated in EVOO and Greek spices. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.
More about Papa Gyros

