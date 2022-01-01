Albany pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Albany
More about The Madison Theatre
The Madison Theatre
1036 Madison Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Madison Burger
|$14.00
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
|10 Wings
|$14.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
More about Spinners
Spinners
22 Picotte Drive, Albany
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.