Chicken noodles in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Chicken Noodles
Albany restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Kazan BBQ and Ramen
1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany
No reviews yet
Chicken Yaki Noodles
$16.95
Chicken Yaki Noodles
$16.00
More about Kazan BBQ and Ramen
The Mughal Palace
138 Washington Ave, Albany
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$10.99
Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style,with chicken
More about The Mughal Palace
